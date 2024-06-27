Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $159.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential downside of 35.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $245.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

