Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $525.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $540.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Shares of MA opened at $452.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $420.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,025,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,000,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

