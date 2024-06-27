Evercore ISI Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $184.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.74. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

