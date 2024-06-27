Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,829,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

