Evercore ISI Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $566.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $523.00 to $566.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
