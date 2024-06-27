HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNCY

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.