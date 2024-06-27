Evercore ISI Trims StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price to $23.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

STNE stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

