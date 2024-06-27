U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $48.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

