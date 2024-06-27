Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.68.

NYSE GPN opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 338.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 119.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,287,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $69,029,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $68,677,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

