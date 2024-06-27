Evercore ISI Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $330.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on V. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

NYSE:V opened at $273.33 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $499.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.11 and a 200-day moving average of $273.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Money LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $210,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 408,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $114,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 31.9% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

