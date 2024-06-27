Evercore ISI Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $260.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Shares of VRSK opened at $269.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.11 and its 200 day moving average is $241.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $273.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

