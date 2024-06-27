Evercore ISI Raises Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $172.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

