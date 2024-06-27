Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Zai Lab stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $373,828. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

