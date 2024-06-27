Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) & Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Financial Comparison

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) and Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrovial and Jacobs Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jacobs Solutions $16.35 billion 1.06 $665.78 million $5.18 26.85

Jacobs Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrovial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.7% of Jacobs Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jacobs Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ferrovial and Jacobs Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A Jacobs Solutions 3.83% 14.59% 6.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ferrovial and Jacobs Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jacobs Solutions 0 6 8 0 2.57

Ferrovial presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. Jacobs Solutions has a consensus price target of $156.82, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Ferrovial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Jacobs Solutions.

Summary

Jacobs Solutions beats Ferrovial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc. provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments. The company offers cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise level and mission IT, design, nuclear, and enterprise level operations and maintenance services; software development, testing, mission integration, program management, research, development, test, evaluation services, training, and environmental remediation services; and other technical consulting solutions, as well as construction and construction management services. It also provides consulting services for consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, health and life sciences, and transport industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

