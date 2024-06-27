Reviewing Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) and Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Hillstream BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $150,000.00 53.01 -$10.52 million ($2.25) -0.33 Hillstream BioPharma N/A N/A -$8.47 million ($0.72) -4.31

Hillstream BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ABVC BioPharma. Hillstream BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABVC BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Hillstream BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -50,504.00% -207.72% -92.05% Hillstream BioPharma N/A -188.44% -149.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ABVC BioPharma and Hillstream BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillstream BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillstream BioPharma has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hillstream BioPharma beats ABVC BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients. It is also developing ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors. It also develops HSB-3215, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody candidate; and HSB-1940, a Quatrabody that is a proprietary IO biologic in development targeting PD-1. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

