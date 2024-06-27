AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) versus American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Financial Contrast

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -162.43% -13.63% -4.88% AGNC Investment 32.12% 27.14% 2.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Strategic Investment and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGNC Investment 0 3 5 0 2.63

American Strategic Investment presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.31%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.12%. Given AGNC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Strategic Investment and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $62.71 million 0.37 -$105.92 million ($44.41) -0.20 AGNC Investment $2.04 billion 3.44 $155.00 million $0.91 10.63

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats American Strategic Investment on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

