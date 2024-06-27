Reviewing Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Free Report) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altex Industries $30,000.00 88.91 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altex Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Altex Industries -333.33% -7.10% -3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trillion Energy International and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Altex Industries has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 23,729.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trillion Energy International beats Altex Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

