Brokerages Set Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Target Price at $151.88

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $119.67 on Monday. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Weatherford International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,730,000 after buying an additional 182,120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Weatherford International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,240,000 after buying an additional 439,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,340,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 65,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after acquiring an additional 191,855 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

