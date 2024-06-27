Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $303.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA opened at $288.29 on Monday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 13.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 56.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 541,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.