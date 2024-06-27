Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Price Target at C$47.64

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

TSE RUS opened at C$37.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.08. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$33.38 and a 1-year high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In other news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

