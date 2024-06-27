TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.53.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $139.83 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.22. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

