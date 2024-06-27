First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $247.93 on Thursday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,709,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.