Analysts Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target at $20.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.