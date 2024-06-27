Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) PT at $75.57

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.17. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,617,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396,805 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

