CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives $81.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAVA. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $8,190,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $38,665,234.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $8,190,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,665,234.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,414,615 shares of company stock worth $124,128,832 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $91.78 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 223.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

