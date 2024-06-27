Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

