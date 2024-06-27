Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $8.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRE. TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $7.10 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -120.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 549,280 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

