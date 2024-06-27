Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $4,104,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.2 %

CRL opened at $206.82 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.