OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $31.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW opened at $28.03 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $449.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.58.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $488.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $8,781,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

