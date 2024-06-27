Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $46.86

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $864.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The business’s revenue was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,809 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 883,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

