SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $38.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $288.87.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.