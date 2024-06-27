Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Simon Dodd Acquires 3,904 Shares

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dodd acquired 3,904 shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.12) per share, with a total value of £24,985.60 ($31,695.55).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock opened at GBX 952 ($12.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,983.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 981.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,014.32. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 919.03 ($11.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,583.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

(Get Free Report)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.