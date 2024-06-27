Anna Vikstrom Persson Acquires 1,109 Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Anna Vikstrom Persson purchased 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £6,055.14 ($7,681.26).

Bytes Technology Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 547.50 ($6.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,881.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 452.60 ($5.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 665 ($8.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 532.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 560.85.

Bytes Technology Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,736.84%.

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

