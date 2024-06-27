FY2026 EPS Estimates for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.61). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

APRE opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

