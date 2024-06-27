Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fission Uranium in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fission Uranium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

FCUUF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

