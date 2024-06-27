Kura Oncology, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.96) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.83). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

