Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Given a C$2.30 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$2.30 target price by analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.28% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Fission Uranium Price Performance
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
