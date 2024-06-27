Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Given a C$2.30 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$2.30 target price by analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of FCU opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 28.29. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.10.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

