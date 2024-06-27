Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Set at C$1.90 by HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.90 target price by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FCU. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
