Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Set at C$1.90 by HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.90 target price by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCU. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83. Fission Uranium has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 28.29.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

