William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for AAON in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday.

AAON opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98. AAON has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 57.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after buying an additional 2,725,779 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AAON by 111.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $43,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $22,784,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 2,604.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 294,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

