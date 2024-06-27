Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

