Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

SIEB stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

