RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
RF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
