HC Wainwright Comments on Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regulus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RGLS. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,050,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.