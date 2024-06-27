Brokers Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 44.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,789,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 551,087 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,045,000. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 93.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 975,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 471,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

