Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
SYPR opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.91.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
