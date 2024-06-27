Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $8,471,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

