Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

SALM stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

