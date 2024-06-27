UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
UTSI stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.
About UTStarcom
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UTStarcom
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.