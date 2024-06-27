StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.