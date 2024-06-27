Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POLA opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

