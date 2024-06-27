MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.21) and last traded at GBX 1,080 ($13.70), with a volume of 155906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,025 ($13.00).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is 3,809.52%.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £179.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,619.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 969.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 900.91.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

